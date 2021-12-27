Agendas for the week of Dec. 27

Municipal Utilities Board

Meets at noon today in the municipal utilities board room, 901 Fourth Ave. S.W. Agenda items of note:

Consider agreement with AE2S for facilities plan report and agreement with Paymentus for credit card processing.

Consider water main construction agreement with J&J Earthworks for U.S. Highway 212 project.

Consider water pipe bids and vehicle purchases off state bids.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

Hold opening conference with the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit.

Consider strategic planning consulting agreement with SLM Consulting.

Hear report from the emergency management director

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.