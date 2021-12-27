ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

Agendas for the week of Dec. 27

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPL8L_0dWWde1h00

Municipal Utilities Board

Meets at noon today in the municipal utilities board room, 901 Fourth Ave. S.W. Agenda items of note:

  • Consider agreement with AE2S for facilities plan report and agreement with Paymentus for credit card processing.
  • Consider water main construction agreement with J&J Earthworks for U.S. Highway 212 project.
  • Consider water pipe bids and vehicle purchases off state bids.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Hold opening conference with the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit.
  • Consider strategic planning consulting agreement with SLM Consulting.
  • Hear report from the emergency management director

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Codington County, SD
Government
County
Codington County, SD
State
South Dakota State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#The Week Of#Board Room#Ae2s#Paymentus#J J Earthworks#First Ave#Slm Consulting
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

78
Followers
201
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy