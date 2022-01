Cybersecurity professionals have been put in the spotlight this year. We applaud your hard work and service to protect society as the threats only get more sophisticated and the consequences become more frightening. Gone are the days when cybersecurity could operate in a silo. It’s now a business problem that requires collaboration between both public and private industry. It takes a village to improve security. As we all embark on more conversations about cybersecurity improvement, we have compiled our first-ever annual cocktail book as we look back and reflect on the year and encourage collaboration for a safer 2022. We encourage everyone to get together (remotely or in-person) over a drink to reflect on the year and prepare for what’s ahead.

