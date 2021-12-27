ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sacramento Valley temperatures expected to drop this week, meaning less rain but more snow

By Dennis Shanahan, Jonathan Taraya
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is heading into a period of cold temperatures this week. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing in many locations throughout the valley Tuesday through next weekend.

Rain showers in the valley and snowfall in the foothills and Sierra will continue Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be break in the storm between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

The series of storms that began one week ago will have its final push Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Highway 50 closed from Placerville to Meyers

Freezing temperatures in the foothills are allowing snow to drop in lower elevations down to 2,000 feet Sunday night.

Snow levels may drop down to near 500 feet Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

What remains to be seen is how much available precipitation there will be when the snow levels drop below 1,000 feet.

The storm expected to hit between Tuesday and Wednesday doesn’t look to have a lot of rainfall for the valley, but it will produce heavy snowfall in the foothills and Sierra.

The FOX40 Weather Team is keeping an eye on whether snow will fall in the valley this week, but that depends on a lot of factors coming together.

