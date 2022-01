The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. Recent data demonstrate that these two monoclonal antibodies used in the treatment are not effective against the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating in the U.S. As a result, the federal government paused further allocations of these monoclonal antibodies pending updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO