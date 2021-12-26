ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Nearly A Dozen Vehicles Saved By SAR Off Golden State Highway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly a dozen vehicles were saved off Gold Lake Hwy. by Search And Rescue, while...

WECT

Crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Highway 17

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving six vehicles on Highway 17 North in Sunset Beach near the McDonalds. According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to use caution in the area and reduce speed.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Plumas County News

Vehicles stuck on Gold Lake Highway, Blairsden Grade

Gold Lake Road and the Blairsden Grade are two places you don’t want to be right now. With motorists trying to find any way through the mountains, apparently Google maps has taken some people to the Gold Lake Highway, which is closed for the winter. The Gold Lake Highway links Highway 49 near Bassetts to Graeagle. There are reports of 40 vehicles stuck on Gold Lake Road near Graeagle and another line of vehicles stuck on the Blairsden Grade.
BLAIRSDEN, CA
Vehicle overturns on U.S. Highway 169 near Bouton Sunday

A vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Highway 169 near the Dallas-Boone County line Sunday morning and came to rest on its side in a farm field. The condition of the driver and any other occupants is unknown at this hour. The mishap occurred about 5 a.m. in the 12500...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Vehicle Collision Near Highway 101 Mission Exit

A motorist has died following a traffic collision near the Mission Street exit on Highway 101 southbound Wednesday. After 8:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded just south of the exit and discovered a white sedan had struck the center median, then spun the other way across the highway lanes and collided with a tree on the right side of the roadway.
ACCIDENTS
krcrtv.com

2 people dead due to winter storm conditions on the North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details on two storm-related deaths this week. Below is a statement from HCSO Public Information Officer Samantha Karges:. "On Dec. 26, 2021, at about 11:05 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YubaNet

Nevada County declares local emergency due to winter storm

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has declared a Local Emergency as a result of the winter storm. The Board of Supervisors is expected to formally adopt the resolution during a special virtual meeting on Thursday at 2:00 pm. The declaration of a local emergency is a first step to...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another’: Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
VALLEJO, CA
wglr.com

Highway 14 closed near Oregon due to crash

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 14 at County Highway A near Oregon are currently closed because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. The DOT expects the road to be closed for more than 2 hours, so drivers are being asked to take a different route around the area.
OREGON STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – Interstate 94 at exit 77 near Ashby, Minnesota, is reopened after a crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the highway on Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m. and blocked the roadway. Several other vehicles then crashed behind them. There were approximately 35 to 40 vehicles that were damaged in the incident and another 30 to 40 vehicles that were involved but sustained no damage, the state patrol said. Several semis were among the vehicles involved. All injuries involved in the crash were non-life threatening. #MSPcrash...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Vehicles Crash on Icy Wisconsin Interstate

A section of Interstate 94 was shut down. Residents were told to stay home. Freezing rain and temperatures in the low to mid 20s led to hazardous driving conditions. Dozens of vehicles crashed on an icy stretch of interstate in northwest Wisconsin Thursday morning. Cars and semitrailers, including at least...
WISCONSIN STATE

