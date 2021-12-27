TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDiscover more previously unseen appraisals from this season's eight-city tour, such as...

New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!. Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to old and current favorites. You can squeeze in one or two episodes, or settle in for hours. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 New Year’s Eve 2021 TV marathons, from dramas to comedies to reality shows! Note: Times listed are Eastern.
What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
How to Watch on TV or Stream the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif. The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on several platforms. Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel will all provide live coverage. KTLA’s programming will begin at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage of the 2012 Tournament of Roses followed by backstage...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kelly Reilly Reveals ‘Reason’ for Beth to Stay at Ranch

Beth Dutton has gone through so much on “Yellowstone”, it’s a surprise that she’s still sane. Especially in the latest episode; her father dismissed her from the ranch, citing that she made a huge mistake getting Summer arrested. Beth broke down after. Her father has never rejected her like that before. Through all of the horror, though, there’s one constant: Rip Wheeler.
‘WandaVision’ Was 2021’s Most Pirated TV Show on Torrent Networks

Even in a world of ubiquitous and relatively inexpensive streaming services, there’s a cluster of freeloaders out there who want to get something for nothing. “WandaVision,” Marvel’s first TV series for Disney Plus starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, was the No. 1 most pirated show of the year on torrent download networks, according to piracy news site TorrentFreak. Four other Marvel shows were also in the top 10 — “Loki” (No. 2), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (No. 4), “Hawkeye” (No. 5) and “What If…? (No. 6) — on the piracy ranking. Netflix’s “The Witcher”...
Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
Why The HBO Max Day-To-Day Movie Strategy Failed

Last December, WarnerMedia made a game-changing announcement that sent shock waves throughout Tinseltown: The studio was planning to release their entire 2021 theatrical line-up on HBO Max. This caused concern for the industry as a whole. Many felt that this would be the beginning of the end for theater chains, as fans would come accustomed to having movies play right inside of their homes. Looking back, this ultimately turned out to be a huge mistake for the company in the long run. Prior to the streaming’s launch last year, it was reported that the company lost over $1 billion due to its dedication to the streaming service. Now this article isn’t going to get into the financial and statics of HBO Max’s loss as it’s clear that WarnerMedia took a huge financial hit due to the fact that none of the movies that were released on HBO Max were stellar hits on the service and box office. This past year, audiences proved that there’s nothing like the theater experience. Sure, most theaters in the country could use an update and the prices could be cheaper, but overall, the day-to-day release strategy failed for multiple reasons.
The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
