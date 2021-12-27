ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 brilliant bubbles to ring in the New Year

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 4 days ago
Flowing with excitement and expectation, popping the corks and celebrating New Year’s Eve with a delicious glass of bubbly is one of life’s glistening pleasures.

Especially if you don’t mind getting lost in a stream of effervescent mist, glitzy streamers and party poppers before the stroke of midnight.

To see in 2022 in style, here’s what’s on our gold list…

1. Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Italy, currently £20.79 (was £25.99), Selfridges

(Della Vite/PA)

An A-list prosecco with a sprinkling of stardust, the model/actress/socialite Delevingne sisters – Cara, Poppy and Chloe – are behind this swish label. Totally divine with a delicate, creamy mousse, floral aromas and perfect balance between sweetness and acidity, it’s a party fizz right on point.

2. Tesco Finest Vintage Champagne Blanc de Blancs 2015, France, £26, Tesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imMjS_0dWWZeEh00
(Tesco/PA)

A mega vintage for champagne, 2015 was cosmic for chardonnay (blanc de blancs), and this one hails from Grand Cru villages of the Côte des Blancs. An IWC 2021 Silver medal winner, it’s very stylish and there’s power and elegance to the ripe, generous fruit, fresh florals and persistent finish. Formidable.

3. Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs, Trento NV, Italy, £26, Noble Green Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYxIc_0dWWZeEh00
(Ferrari/PA)

Toast of the town and Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2021, Ferrari fizz never disappoints – and this multiple gold medal winner’s appreciated for its excellent quality and keen pricing, as well as its bellissima bubbles. Soft and round with some biscuity complexity and hint of minerality, it’s bang on the money.

4. Champagne Dehours Grande Reserve Brut NV, France, £34.95, The Whisky Exchange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAHtT_0dWWZeEh00
(The Whisky Exchange/PA)

A gastronomic champagne with attractive aromas of dried citrus fruits, a wonderful, nutty complexity, and a rich and rounded palate with fabulous depth of flavour. There’s enough oomph to pair with dinner party canapés and savoury tartlets, such as venison and cranberry.

5. House of Arras Brut Elite Cuvée, Tasmania, Australia, £34.99, Majestic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0l1L_0dWWZeEh00
(House of Arras/PA)

A nugget from Down Under, Tasmania is a goldmine for fizz fanatics with a sense of adventure – and House of Arras the country’s most awarded sparkling wine. Bright and lively with a vibrant stream of white stone fruits, hint of almond and textured finish, this 50-50 blend of pinot noir and chardonnay is a world away from bland bubbles.

6. Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs 2014, England, £46, Nyetimber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZEis_0dWWZeEh00
(Nyetimber/PA)

If you ever needed a reminder as to how good home-grown fizz can be, this award-winning producer never disappoints. A celebration of mother nature’s wheel of fortune and va-va-voom of a vintage, Nyetimber’s 2014 is memorable for its enticing aromas of honeysuckle and brioche, crisp lemony notes and pristine finish. Just gorgeous.

7. Frerejean Frères Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France, £65, Frerejean Frères

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Wjfc_0dWWZeEh00
(Fre /PA)

Exceptionally good, sometimes blow-the-budget bubbles – such as this small grower champagne – really are worth seeking out. Expect a captivating, super toasty nose, exotic orchard fruits, satisfying, silky richness and flourish of a finish: more than enough charm to please the palate of an angel. Happy New Year!

