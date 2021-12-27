ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Period poverty: Covid pandemic makes tampons a luxury

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school which donates free tampons and towels to girls who can't afford them said the pandemic is making everyday essentials a luxury. Milford Haven School in Pembrokeshire has said there's also been increases in free school meal claims and food bank referrals. The project also says there is...

Comments / 8

4(A) White Guy
4d ago

they were already taxed as such. Imagine not knowing the number one request at shelters is feminine hygiene products...

Reply(1)
2
