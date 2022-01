“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19) God is a wonderful provider. He provides the air and the rain and all the real necessities of life, even for those who don’t believe in Him. The very life that all in their right minds seek desperately to keep going as long as possible has been given by God. As Paul reminded the pagan Greeks at Athens, “He giveth to all life, and breath, and all things” (Acts 17:25). He had previously reminded the pagans at Lystra that God in each nation “did good, and gave us rain from heaven, and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness” (Acts 14:17).

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO