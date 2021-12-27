Australia to Receive $184M for 2024 Summer Games

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...

TENNIS ・ 10 HOURS AGO