Sports

Australia to Receive $184M for 2024 Summer Games

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Australian Institute of Sport is pledging $184 million to athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, marking the organization’s first commitment for a full Olympic cycle. The investment is meant to help Australia improve...

frontofficesports.com

TheConversationAU

5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer

This year’s Digital Australia report found, as a country, Australians spent more time playing digital games than watching free-to-air TV during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns. Whether you’re new to playing or you’re a seasoned gamer, what better way to celebrate Australia’s love for games than by exploring some of the best home-grown games you can play this summer. Here are five of my most recommended Australian games, from beautiful story-based experiences you can sink into alone, to hilarious multiplayer games perfect for playing with family and friends. Florence (2018), Mountains Studio Available on Android, iOS, PC and Nintendo Switch, Mountains’...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID cases

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose. New South Wales, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
#Summer Olympics#Australian#The Future Australia
The Independent

Australian batter Travis Head out of fourth Ashes Test after contracting Covid

Australian batsman Travis Head has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after testing positive to Covid-19.The 28-year-old was due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to take on England at the SCG on January 5.In a statement released on Friday morning, Cricket Australia said Head tested positive after a routine PCR test and has been asymptomatic.The batsman will now remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days – per the Victorian Government’s current health requirements.A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the remainder of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT tests...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

The 8 deadly days of Christmas: how to stay safe from drowning in Australia this summer

Christmas is coming – meaning Australians are about to enter our most dangerous time of year for fatal drownings. The eight days from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day are the deadliest period for drowning, with 201 lives lost over the past 15 years, according to my new analysis. Using coronial data from the Royal Life Saving Society – Australia, my analysis shows a further 28 people drowned on Australia Day during the same 15 year period. My findings back up previous research, which found people are twice as likely to drown in Australia on a public holiday than any...
AUSTRALIA
gamingideology.com

The fighting game will be released in summer 2022

‘s current beta test DNF duel expires today. In the middle of the beta phase, they were already optimistic enough to limit the release period to next summer. So far, the platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PCs are planned. You can also check out a new trailer that features...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
Front Office Sports

Qatar's World Cup Accommodations Running Scarce

Qatar is expecting a $20 billion economic boost from hosting the World Cup next year, but that number could change as the country looks to accommodate more visitors. The country’s goal is to attract 1.2 million soccer fans for the event, but the Associated Press found just one available hotel for the entirety of the tournament — the rest are already sold out.
SOCCER
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Wraps Up Historic 2021 Season

The 2021 Formula 1 season marked the best year yet for the iconic racing series, which has exploded in popularity since Netflix debuted “Drive to Survive” in 2019. Liberty Media acquired F1 for $4.6 billion in 2017 from private equity firm CVC Capital and has since led the motorsports business to a meteoric rise.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan write history in memorable year for British cycling

Back in January you would have been hard pushed to find anyone tipping 2021 as the year of Mark Cavendish. He had finished 2020 at Belgian race Gent-Wevelgem holding back the tears, telling an interviewer: “That’s perhaps the last race of my career.”Then his old boss at Deceuninck-QuickStep, Patrick Lefevere, offered him a lifeline. Cavendish joined QuickStep though even then he was not supposed to be at the Tour de France until lead sprinter Sam Bennett’s withdrawal opened a spot. The 36-year-old Cavendish grasped the opportunity with both hands, adding four more stage wins to his palmares to match the...
CYCLING
AFP

Bumrah hailed after making crucial breakthroughs for India

Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Indiaâs progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play. But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

