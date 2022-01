The UN climate summit in Glasgow failed to deliver either the policies needed to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed the science demands, or the finance necessary to enable countries in the global south to address the loss and damage they are suffering now, let alone fund the transition to a zero-carbon future.Amid the disappointment, however, there were two positive developments. First, the agreement that the “ratchet” mechanism will be revisited on an annual basis, which should build pressure on governments to make bigger and faster cuts in carbon emissions. It also means they’ll be held to account...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO