West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento mother speaks out after rats destroy $10K worth of property

By Jeannie Nguyen, Jonathan Taraya
 4 days ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento woman said she’s distraught after the majority of her personal belongings were destroyed following a rat infestation at a storage facility.

It was supposed to be a fresh start in a new home for Monet Blas and her kids as they were getting ready to move into a new home.

“It was obvious that there had been pests,” Blas told FOX40.

At the beginning of the year, Blas rented out a climate-controlled storage unit from StorQuest Express in West Sacramento.

“I did a lot of research and when I found their climate control option, I thought that would protect my things,” Blas said.

But when Blas came back to the storage facility a few months later, she noticed the majority of her items had been damaged or destroyed.

“There was fecal matter scattered all over it. I had an office chair in the entry way of the storage, and the chair had been stained,” Blas said. “You could just see animal droppings everywhere.”

That’s when she approached the on-site manager.

“Her response was, ‘yeah, we have a rat problem.’ There was actually a pest control guy on-site with her,” Blas said.

Blas ended up leaving her things in the unit for a couple more months. When she went back just last weekend, she noticed the pest problem hadn’t been fixed.

“That’s when a rat jumped out of one of the boxes,” Blas said.

Blas lost about $10,000 worth of her belongings.

“Handmade gifts from my kids from when they were in pre-school and kindergarten,” Blas said.

And while she understands the company is not responsible for her items, she believes they should have at least told her about the problem.

The company’s website said the company will keep things in the same shape they arrive and that their customers’ stuff matters.

“I believe, caring for my things would mean if there’s a problem, you call me,” Blas said.

Blas said StorQuest Express has offered to cover about 25% of what she lost but she has yet to agree to their offer.

FOX40 reached out to the operators of the storage facility to ask how they plan to address the issue on their property but have yet to respond.

Comments / 3

BK S
4d ago

Rodent issues are worsening since our state outlawed many of the poisons that limited their population.

Reply
3
 

