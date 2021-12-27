Cricket-Australia bowled out for 267, lead by 82 runs

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the...
Comments / 0