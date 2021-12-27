Cricket-Australia bowled out for 267, lead by 82 runs

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO