Doha Bank secures $762.5 million syndicated loan

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Doha Bank (DOBK.QA) said on Monday it had secured a three-year $762.5 million syndicated loan coordinated by Mizuho (8411.T) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) for general corporate and working capital purposes.

A group of 16 banks offered the loan, which can be extended by an additional year, pays a margin of 85 basis points annually over the London Interbank Offered Rate based on U.S. dollar, and was drawn in full on Dec. 23. Doha Bank did not name the other lenders.

"Launched in November, the Facility was originally targeting deal size of US$350,000,000," Doha Bank said in a bourse filing.

It was upsized after strong interest from existing and new relationship banks in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Asia regions, the Qatari lender said.

In March, Doha Bank raised a $685 million loan and sold $500 million in five-year bonds.

Fitch placed Doha Bank and other Qatari lenders on "rating watch negative" in October, citing increasing reliance on external funding and recent rapid asset growth. read more

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

