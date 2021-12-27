JD.com Stock (JD): $110 Price Target From Stifel

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) increased by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology – increased by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Xeris Biopharma announcing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.

