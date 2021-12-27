ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JD.com Stock (JD): $110 Price Target From Stifel

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

The shares of JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) have received a price target of $110 from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) have received a price target of $110 from Stifel. And...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased by 0.44% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased by 0.44% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a report that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was 84% effective in preventing hospitalization for South African healthcare workers who were infected.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock (MDGL): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) increased by 2.95% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) increased by 2.95% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to a couple of bullish research reports.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Stock#Jd#Tencent
pulse2.com

Micron Technology Stock (MU): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 2.37% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 2.37% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to a report that Micron and Samsung warned that a COVID-19 lockdown in Xi’an could delay chip manufacturing in the area.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Robinhood Markets Stock (HOOD): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by 6.37% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by 6.37% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to a report that Robinhood is...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Xeris Biopharma Stock (XERS): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) increased by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) – a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology – increased by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Xeris Biopharma announcing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Nutriband Stock (NTRB): Why The Price Skyrocketed Today

The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) surged over 180% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) surged over 180% today. Investors who are active on social media platforms like Reddit, Discord, Twitter, are StockTwits have been driving the rally today. Investors on those platforms cited the low float as an opportunity for driving the momentum as well.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
pulse2.com

Kroger Stock (KR): Why The Price Increased This Week

The stock price of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) increased by over 4.5% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) increased by over 4.5% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Kroger’s Board of Directors authorizing a new $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing the current authorization — which had approximately $157 million remaining as of December 29, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a post on Reddit.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Peloton Stock (PTON): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) fell by over 3.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) fell by over 3.5% today. Investors responded negatively to a bearish research report. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Pfizer Stock (PFE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1.9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid being approved by the UK-based Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.92% to $2,897.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $122.29 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower on Last Trading Day of 2021

Stocks closed lower on the last trading day of 2021, but all three major indexes ended the year with double-digit growth. The S&P 500, in particular, marked its third straight positive year. What's in store for 2022 amid the Federal Reserve's plans to speed up asset tapering and raise interest rates, and how could COVID-19 continue to impact stocks? Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss movement on the last trading day of 2021, market predictions for 2022, and more.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy