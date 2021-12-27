ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Period poverty: Covid pandemic makes tampons a luxury

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school which donates free tampons and towels to girls who can't afford them said the pandemic is making everyday essentials a luxury. Milford Haven School in Pembrokeshire has said there's also been increases in free school meal claims and food bank referrals. The project also says there is...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

fireAK ems
4d ago

I don't understand why there would be an issue for boys with needing feminine hygiene products when biologically males don't have periods.

Reply
2
Related
Telegraph

Patchy Covid data could condemn thousands of Britons to a life of poverty

As we inch our way towards Christmas, through a blizzard of Government Covid announcements, every family up and down the land is having the same conversation. What are the responsible choices to make to ensure that those we love most in this world are protected and safe from a fast spreading virus?
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Covid lockdowns plunged nearly a million people into poverty, warns think tank

The Covid-19 lockdowns pushed 900,000 people into poverty and further measures would jeopardise the recovery from the earlier restrictions, according to a think tank run by a former Conservative welfare adviser. Analysis by the Legatum Institute found that the number of people in poverty increased by hundreds of thousands between...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UNICEF estimates 100 million additional children in poverty due to Covid

To mark its 75th anniversary, UNICEF has released a report into how Covid-19 has impacted all areas of children's lives including access to education and mental health. CNBC's Tania Bryer spoke to Omar Abdi, UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director for Programmes about the paper which suggests the pandemic has put children at a higher risk of violence, has led to an increase in child labour and will cause a rise in child marriages between now and the end of the decade.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Poverty#Tampons#Inflation#Milford Haven School#Welsh#Milford Community Action#Milford Youth Matters
Times Daily

COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Outside a foreign currency exchange in Zimbabwe’s capital, hordes of people desperate for U.S. dollars are pushed up against each other. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid isolation period reduced for some islanders

The mandatory isolation period for some people with Covid-19 is to be reduced in Guernsey. If people in isolation receive a negative lateral flow test on both days six and seven and are no longer symptomatic they will face fewer restrictions, external. The States of Guernsey said a list of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hygiene poverty: Mum welcomes tampons and soap donations

A single mother-of-three has welcomed a scheme run by a school donating free tampons and sanitary towels to girls who cannot afford them. Sarah Henton and daughter Elaina, 12, joined the scheme set up by Milford Haven School and youth project Milford Youth Matters. She said as a parent managing...
CHARITIES
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protest

Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three quarters of people with cold symptoms are likely to have Covid – study

Three quarters of people with new cold-like symptoms are likely to have Covid but exponential case growth seems to have stopped, scientists have said.According to new analysis, the ZOE Covid Study estimates that 75% of people experiencing new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19.This is up from around 50% last week, with the study reporting that the data was showing a fall in the number of non-Covid “colds” and a rise in symptomatic coronavirus infections.It also said that the incidence figures show there are currently 192,290 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK on average, based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, new data shows

The risk of people being hospitalised with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is just one third that of the Delta variant, according to new analysis.The UK is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infection levels reported once again on Friday.But while hospital admissions have also started to rise, the new variant is believed to be milder than the Delta variant – and “encouraging” new data suggests it could pose less of a risk of hospitalisation.Major analysis published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests the risk of Omicron sufferers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Calls mount to prioritise NHS staff for Covid tests as hospital numbers rise

Calls are mounting for the Government to ensure NHS staff are prioritised for Covid-19 tests as latest figures show a surge in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.Ministers have been told health workers should come first when trying to access rapid tests amid concerns over staff shortages linked to Covid-19.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In addition, there has been a 34% week-on-week increase in Covid-19 UK hospital admissions – with 1,152 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Expert fears ‘substantial wave of Covid hospitalisations’ in early 2022

High numbers of coronavirus cases are likely to see the NHS have to deal with a “substantial wave of hospitalisations” in the first two months of 2022, an expert has warned.Professor James Chalmers, a consultant respiratory physician at Dundee University’s school of medicine, warned the health service is already “under massive pressure, even taking Covid to one side”.But with record numbers of cases now being recorded in the UK and in Scotland – where 16,857 new infections were announced on Thursday – Prof Chalmers said he is “really concerned” about the impact this will have on the NHS.The NHS is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy