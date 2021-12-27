Hygiene poverty: Mum welcomes tampons and soap donations

As another Christmas card drops through the letterbox, I should feel joy and warmth that family and friends are thinking of me at this time of year. Instead, as the latest festive greeting lands on my mat, I feel irritated. Looking at the envelope it is addressed to my husband and I using our titles – Mr and Mrs – along with my husband’s first name and our surname. It infuriates me.I know I should be grateful that someone has taken the trouble to send me a card, but all I want to do is chuck it in the bin...

