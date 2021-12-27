Hygiene poverty: Mum welcomes tampons and soap donations
A single mother-of-three has welcomed a scheme run by a school donating free tampons and sanitary towels...www.bbc.com
A single mother-of-three has welcomed a scheme run by a school donating free tampons and sanitary towels...www.bbc.com
Note to libtards...on the day welfare checks go out, crime rates balloon as YOUR money goes for cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. Heaven forbid we cut anyone off who is caught buying drugs 5 minutes after their check arrives
Biden should mandate those birth control injections instead of the Covid vaccine that doesn't even stop the spread. At least the birth control shots are 94% effective at stopping these dumb asses from having unwanted children.
um go get a job! Wendys is offering 16.75 an hour to start. you have to try and help yourself first before you expect a handout.
Comments / 90