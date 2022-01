Are you stumped for an idea of how to make this holiday season special? We invite you to consider one of our favorite holiday celebrations. The Holiday Tea Party. Even though we’re well into the holiday season and Covid issues are raging, there are ways to plan a tea party – even if it’s small or virtual. It may be that this year’s holiday season may need an additional event to help us get into the real spirit of the season. No matter how we celebrate the end of this year and the beginning of the next, it’s nice to find some common ground to come together. And with tea parties, there are dozens of ways to design a celebration to fit your dream. Here are a few reasons why you might want to choose tea and then suggestions to guide the process. Some of them can easily be organized in just a few days. Or even spontaneously!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO