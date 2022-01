After lockdown, everyone said they wanted to take a long walk. I took that to an extreme, walking around the entire island of Mauritius with a Fujifilm camera in my hand. Although I am originally from the UK, I have based myself on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius for the past 12 years. Known by sunseekers the world over as a tropical paradise, most visitors are drawn to picture-perfect beaches and crystal clear water. But, as anyone willing to escape the shade of the palm trees will discover, the island has so much more to offer. And yet, I am ashamed to admit that I had only really explored a small portion of it until recently.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO