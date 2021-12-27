Drunk In Love - Bank Holiday special

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love. Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500. “See, it wasn’t really about the money then,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO