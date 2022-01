Around 28,000 birds have been culled in Northern Ireland after a suspected case of avian flu.The birds belonged to a commercial flock in the county of Londonderry, and this is the third suspected case of avian flu – also known as bird flu – in recent weeks.Agricultural Minister, Edwin Poots, described this as the “work outbreak ever across the UK.”Previous suspected cases of bird flu in Northern Ireland were among a poultry flock in Armagh and a duck flock in Tyrone. Both cases have since been confirmed as positive for HPAI H5N1, a strain of bird flu.Mr Poots said: “There...

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO