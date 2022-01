While the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the United States, many holiday travelers are keeping their holiday plans and heading to airports. On December 22, the TSA reported that 2,081,297 people passed through its checkpoints. That's compared to 1,191,123 on the same day in 2020 and 1,937,235 in 2019. On Twitter, a TSA spokesperson pointed out this was not the first time 2021 totals exceeded those in 2019 ( see August 19). However, this surge of travelers on December 22 marks the first time this fall or winter more people passed through TSA than they did on the same day in 2019.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO