ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia fire department rescues two hikers with drone

By Pilar Arias, Fox News
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE1uG_0dWWUS8800
Bedford Fire Department dispatched crews equipped with a drone and set up a command post at a trail leading to the summit of Sharp Top Mountain. Bedford Fire Department

Officials with a Virginia fire department were able to find two lost hikers on Sharp Top Mountain on Christmas Day by using a drone to locate them.

Bedford Fire Department dispatched crews equipped with a drone and set up a command post at a trail leading to the summit on Saturday. When the drone was deployed, its thermal camera imagery quickly located the hikers.

Drone 1 was deployed to utilize its thermal camera and quickly located the hikers who were below Buzzards Roost on Sharp Top Mountain. (Bedford Fire Department)

Rescuers on the ground followed the drone’s location and found two men who had set off on the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment, according to Bedford officials.

No injuries were reported and units returned to service at 8:30 p.m.

The National Park Service says it’s one of the most popular trails in all of Virginia, noting it is a strenuous climb up to the rocky summit, which is 3,875 feet.

“This peak has attracted hikers for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. The 1.5-mile trail ascends 1,300 vertical feet through the forests to spectacular 360 degree views of the Peaks of Otter and surrounding landscape,” the agency’s website reads.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Bedford Fire Department#Buzzards Roost#The National Park Service#The Peaks Of Otter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy