As our relationship with the internet has grown exponentially in the past decade, we have become accustomed to it as a tool to manage many of the processes in our daily lives. We have allowed it to intertwine with ourselves so much that it has begun to reflect who we are. Although this was initially realized through blogging and social media, times are changing and new technologies are on the rise. The role of blockchain in Web3 will not stop at merely being a register for cryptocurrency and NFT transactions. Rather, it will facilitate the replication of real life within metaverses.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO