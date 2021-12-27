ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Marc Vallée death: Dallas Buyers Club director dead at 58

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at the age of 58.

The director’s representatives Bumble Ward revealed that Vallée suddenly died in his cabin outside Quebec City , Canada over the weekend.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking. He directed hit films and TV shows like Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies.

During his career, Vallée also worked with top actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Vallée’s producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement: “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy.”

“Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on,” he added.

Many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the director on social media.

Collider’s talk show host Coy Jandreau wrote: “ Demolition is a movie I think about often. I love showing it to people. Jean-Marc Vallee was only 58 but left SUCH a mark with his beautiful art.”

“Thank You for everything you gave us. My heart goes out to his friends and family.”

After studying at the University of Quebec, Vallée went on to make a number of critically acclaimed short films, including Stéréotypes (1991), Les Fleurs magiques (1995), and Les Mots magiques (1998).

His debut feature, Black List (1995), was nominated for nine Genie Awards, including nods for Vallée’s direction and editing.

Furthermore, Vallée’s 2009 film The Young Victoria garnered strong reviews and received three Academy Award nominations, while his 2011 film, Café de Flore was the most nominated film at the 32nd Genie Awards.

His American dramas Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Wild (2014) also earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Film Editing.

Additional reporting by AP

