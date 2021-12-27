ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dummy unit of 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rocks in Black

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExactly one week ago, we showed you renders of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra in the rumored final colors of Black, Burgundy, Dark Green, and White. Today, we wanted to focus on that Black unit and show you how sweet the device looks in that color. Twitter tipster @hypark22 (via SamMobile)...

www.phonearena.com

