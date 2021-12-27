ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks aim to end home skid in meeting with Bulls

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310gVx_0dWWRqIV00

The Atlanta Hawks, with their roster stripped because of COVID, and the Chicago Bulls, who have emerged from their own virus issues, begin a two-game series on Monday in Atlanta.

It will be the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference rivals this season. They’ll play again on Wednesday in Chicago. Atlanta swept the three-game season series a year ago.

Atlanta is trying to end a seven-game losing streak on its home court.

The Hawks are coming off a 101-87 loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas. Atlanta had its lowest scoring game of the season and its worst free-throw shooting game (57.1 percent). A large part of the problem was fatigue, as the team played for the third time without some of its top players, including Trae Young.

“They’ve been logging a lot of minutes,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said. “We had two, three guys ask for a sub and that’s never happened. I don’t think it was a lack of effort.”

Over the last three games, when Atlanta lost seven players to COVID protocols, John Collins has averaged 35 minutes and 21.7 points, and Cam Reddish has averaged 35 minutes and 20.7 points.

On Sunday, the team announced that Collins was entering the protocols.

Atlanta got center Clint Capela (third in the NBA with 12.7 rebounds) back from the COVID protocols, but the absence of Young remains a major hurdle. Young is fourth in scoring in the NBA (27.3 points) and second in assists (9.3).

Other Hawks who remain out in protocols are Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Onyeka Okongwu, Sharife Cooper, Jalen Johnson and Wes Uwundu.

The Bulls, who beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday, are getting past their own issues. They had three games postponed because of COVID, including the Dec. 22 game in Chicago. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan all missed time, but all were reunited in practice on Thursday and played Sunday. Also cleared to return were Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. and Devon Dotson.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, who entered the protocols before Sunday’s game against Indiana, along with Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie. The Bulls are without Alex Caruso, who is expected to miss a week with a sprained left foot, and Derrick Jones Jr., out with a strained hamstring.

Chicago coach Billy Donovan entered the protocols on Sunday and won’t be back on the bench until Jan. 3. Assistant Chris Fleming will assume the duties until Donovan can return.

“It’s frustrating for the guys,” Fleming said. “I know every other team in the league is dealing with this, but you lose two guys (Bradley and McKinnie) right before shootaround and then right after shootaround Zo (Ball) gets pulled. I think dealing with that mentally — guys come in and they get a focus, they’re together as a group, and then, all of a sudden, you’re losing guys. That’s what we’re fighting and that’s what the other 29 (teams) are fighting, too.”

DeRozan is No. 5 in the NBA in scoring (26.8) and averages 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 39 career games against the Hawks. He scored a team-high 24 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
Person
Trae Young
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Chris Fleming
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
FanSided

A ten game winning streak is not impossible for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are on a very impressive four-game winning streak. They have defeated some good teams this season and are now 21-10 which is good enough for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. For a team following a COVID-19 outbreak, they are doing really well now that they are starting to get healthy again.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks at Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday as they continue to play severely undermanned. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action. Hawks starters. Trae Young. Skylar Mays. Cam Reddish. Chaundee Brown. Clint Capela. Bulls starters. Coby White. Zach LaVine.
NBA
Yardbarker

Derrick Jones Jr. to Return for Bulls vs. Hawks

Derrick Jones Jr. has been one of the Chicago Bulls’ most important contributors off the bench this year. The 6-foot-6 high-flying forward has averaged 6.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 0.9 BPG on 57.4% shooting in 17.9 MPG. However, Jones Jr. has only played in one of the last five games due to a hamstring injury. However, he will return for tonight’s contest with the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights: Bulls 131-117 Hawks in NBA

Bulls: Zach LaVine (25 pts), DeMar DeRozan (20 pts, 8 assists), Nikola Vucevic (16 pts, 20 rebounds), Coby White (17 pts, 12 assists). Other three players with more than ten points: Javonte Green (14), Ayo Dosunmu (14) e Tyler Cook (10). Bulls dominate from start to finish, reaching a 27-point...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Atlanta Hawks#Covid#The Chicago Bulls#Eastern Conference#The New York Knicks
Yardbarker

Bulls vs. Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls rout Hawks in offensive outburst

The Atlanta Hawks were down 12 players for Monday night’s 130-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls. For Wednesday’s rematch at the United Center, they were even more shorthanded. With Bogdan Bogdanović (who played 41 minutes Monday), Gorgui Dieng (who played 22) and Malik Ellison entering health and safety protocols Tuesday, the Hawks rolled into Chicago with 13 players in protocols and two more out with additional injuries – leaving, head coach Nate McMillan said pregame, just four players from their regular rotation: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Clint Capela and two-way guard Skylar Mays.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy