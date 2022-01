One of the staunchest supporters of the crypto industry in US politics seeks to introduce a comprehensive bill to provide regulatory clarity, according to a Bloomberg report. The republican senator seeks to get bipartisan support for her bill, also calling for voters to reach out to senators and their respective representatives. The report mentions that the US senate is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. In the event of a tie, vice president Kamala Harris has the deciding vote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO