A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person. 28 year old Elias LaPointe pled not guilty. The charge stems from LaPointe, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, knowingly being in possession of multiple rounds of .45 AUTO caliber ammunition in Rapid City in July 2021. The charge is merely an accusation and LaPointe is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO