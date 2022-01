LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations - Laredo Air Branch and Webb County Constable Precinct 2 deputies, discovered a stash house and apprehended multiple illegal aliens several blocks away from Zachary Elementary School. The incident occurred on Dec. 15, when law enforcement officers responded to suspicious activity at a residence in south Laredo. Once law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, they discovered 13 illegals that were temporarily housed inside. All were from the countries of Honduras and Mexico, including…

LAREDO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO