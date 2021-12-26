Tre Mann was a late scratch on Sunday after entering COVID protocols

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Tre Mann on Sunday was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols and was a last-minute scratch from the lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained after the 117-112 victory that Mann initially tested negative on Sunday morning. However, he reported symptoms later in the day and was eventually re-tested and placed into the health and safety protocol.

Mann had been with the Thunder prior to the start of the game going through warmups on the court. He was eventually pulled from the lineup in the first quarter and did not play after leaving the team.

Players and coaches entered into the health and safety protocol are required to spend a minimum of 10 days in isolation. However, they can be cleared to play sooner if they return two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

The Thunder have mostly avoided issues regarding the coronavirus to this point. Mann joined Darius Bazley as the only two players on the roster in the health and safety protocol. The team was re-tested after the game with Mann leaving during the first quarter.

The NBA is in the middle of its most challenging stretch of the season as players and teams alike battle the latest wave within the coronavirus pandemic. During the month of December, more than 100 players have entered the health and safety protocol.

