2021 was another year of massive change for martech. Apple restricted the use of Identifier for Advertisers, its mobile identifier, for tracking purposes in the spring, upending mobile targeting and measurement on iOS devices. Google, on the other hand, pushed back the date on phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome to 2023 so the industry could have more time to prepare, but the writing is on the wall. Meanwhile, Congress began making real plans to enhance privacy laws and crack down on violators.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO