Semrush Named a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report

The new visual discovery feature, housed within Fiverr’s Mobile app, highlights beautiful content tailored to each user, creating an engaging, personalized experience. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing Inspire, a new experience within the company’s mobile app built for visual discovery and ideation. Inspire brings to life the beautiful, eye-catching work crafted by Fiverr freelancers and personalizes the viewing experience for each customer. It also allows customers to interact with the content by ‘liking’ it in their feed, and adding it to a mood board or list within the app for later reference.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO