Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

By PRNewswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with...

CIO Summit Concludes with Digital Transformation Insights from Joget Customers and Industry Thought Leaders

Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies, concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021. The MOJO (Mokxa and Joget) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer...
Is Conversational Decisioning The Missing Link In Enabling Intelligent Automation?

Akeel Attar is the founder and CEO of XpertRule. He holds a PhD from the University of Leeds and is considered an AI software pioneer. Conversational AI technologies such as intelligent chatbots, digital assistants and virtual agents are receiving a great deal of attention lately. There are several key business drivers creating this interest but most important among them are:
Investment Forecast Platform Monstock introduces NFT function

Modurich, an IT company that creates various services and platforms using blockchain and cloud technology, is developing and operating a Monstock, the blockchain-based investment forecast information platform. Monstock, an investment forecast platform operated by Modurich to solve the problems of the existing investment information market and provide value from a...
DMS Leaders Share Insights on the Future of Data & Consumer Experiences During 2022 Lead Generation World Conference

Industry experts CTO Jason Rudolph, CMO Kathy Bryan & Director of Social Media Lauren Konopelski take the stage. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced a premier lineup of seasoned industry leaders to speak at this year’s Lead Generation World conference. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jason Rudolph, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Kathy Bryan and Director of Social Media Lauren Konopelski of DMS will provide actionable strategies and expert insights during two impactful thought leadership sessions.
Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.
UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
CISOs will prioritise secure automation in 2022

Chris Reffkin, CISO of HelpSystems, predicts that chief information security officers (CISOs) will prioritise secure automation in 2022, with cyber risk and skills shortages continuing to rise. 2022 will be the year when organisations finally let go of the long-held tradition of being based in an office, working set hours,...
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its Omnichannel Service Offering

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its end user Features with SMS on its MobiExchange SaaS Platform. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced a new end-user feature for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services. Designed in response to existing customer’s evolving digital campaign needs, Mobiquity’s MobiExchange platform now allows marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data and drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns by utilizing text messaging (SMS) in addition to it existing suite of programmatic advertising options.
Marking the Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Wondershare Technology achieves major milestones in software downloads, social media campaigns, and industry awards. As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.
Fiverr Introduces Inspire, An Engaging and Interactive Mobile Experience Built for Visual Discovery and Ideation

The new visual discovery feature, housed within Fiverr’s Mobile app, highlights beautiful content tailored to each user, creating an engaging, personalized experience. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing Inspire, a new experience within the company’s mobile app built for visual discovery and ideation. Inspire brings to life the beautiful, eye-catching work crafted by Fiverr freelancers and personalizes the viewing experience for each customer. It also allows customers to interact with the content by ‘liking’ it in their feed, and adding it to a mood board or list within the app for later reference.
How Marketing Automation Will Work For You

No matter where you turn, most brands are telling you to adopt ‘this technology’ or invest in ‘that solution’ if you’re to stay ahead of the curve. In many respects, they’re right. However, it all depends on the type of tool you put your trust in, and how it’ll benefit your brand’s specific needs. Because even if you have all the innovation in the world, you still might not be getting the results you want – it’s about what’s right for you.
Act! Celebrates 2021 with Innovation, Business Growth and Accolades

Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform provider for small and medium-sized businesses, released new products, saw significant business growth, and earned recognition of its empowering work environment and productive company culture in 2021. Throughout the year, Act! continued to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to innovation...
Kintone Honored in Fast Company’s 2021 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

Fast Company’s editors selected the top 2021 technologies that will transform how we communicate with each other — from AR car displays to virtual fashion; Kintone (through its parent company Cybozu) was recognized for enabling teams to build custom productivity applications. Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built...
Apollo Fintech Launches Apollo Smart Contract Engine as part of its Decentralized Web 3.0 Initiative

Apollo is Smart Contract engine was launched as part of its vision to build a truly decentralized web 3.0. The framework utilized in the Apollo Smart Contract Engine was designed to make smart contracts accessible to anyone, even those that are not familiar with programming. It does this by allowing users to access instant pre-coded templates for specific use cases.
Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform with Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
HealthWorksAI Unveils the First Healthcare Data Platform using xAI technology

HealthWorksAI, an industry-leading Healthcare analytics company, announces the launch of the 2nd generation of their state-of-the-art xAI program. It’s an advanced analytical approach that collects and processes data, generating in-depth market analysis which standard models do not uncover. Allowing data scientists an efficient way to measure the impact of various plan attributes/factors, xAI provides a better understanding of the correlation between plan features and beneficiary preference. It also provides insights into the influence of multiple verticals at the market level. The models are then combined with the human-computer interface (HCI) features capable of translating models into practical explanations for end users.
Futurism Launches ‘Zero Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services’

Stay ahead of the threats with our Zero Trust architecture. Futurism Technologies, a leading IBM Global Security Solutions Partner, rolls out ‘Zero-Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services’ powered by best-of-breed IBM Security Solutions viz. IBM QRadar, IBM Maas360, IBM Verify and IBM Guardium Data Protection, all integrated with IBM Watson – the AI for smarter business.
Vuzix Announces Agreement with Verizon to Deliver Augmented Reality with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation , a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
Disrupting Technology Marketing with Five9’s Genefa Murphy

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor, KJ Helms, interviews Genefa Murphy, CMO of Five9, who says that businesses too often drastically undervalue marketing’s role in bringing ROI, which is more than what’s on the bottom line. There is a false perception among many organizations that products...
The Ultimate Guide to Retargeting Revealed: B2B Business Experts

B2B expert Jeremy Haug recently published his blog titled, The Ultimate Guide To Retargeting. It’s a guide that will go in detail to unveil the most important ways of retargeting to hit business goals. In the blog, Haug brings his entrepreneurship expertise to help business owners turn their website...
