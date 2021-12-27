ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Day Hikes planned at Colorado state parks to kick off 2022

Coloradans are invited to ring in 2022 with quality time at some of the state’s most cherished natural sites.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer guided tours in the tradition of First Day Hikes, an annual, nationwide celebration. American Hiking Society reports more than 50,000 start the new year by getting a deeper look at the country’s state parks.

The options are plenty across the Front Range.

In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain State Park will host a trio of naturalist-led trips Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Limekiln parking lot. Hikes will be 1, 3 and 5 miles long. Warm up after the hike with hot chocolate and cookies at the visitor center.

West of Colorado Springs, Mueller State Park in Divide also has three trips planned, the first embarking at 9 a.m. at Elk Meadow trailhead and covering 4 miles to a historic railroad bed. A shorter loop will tour Preacher’s Hollow starting at 11 a.m. from the visitor center. And for a limited number who pre-register, a guide will lead a “forest bathing” walk at noon. Call 719-687-2366, ext. 0.

Closer to Denver, at the red rock wonderland of Roxborough State Park, groups will ascend the park’s high point, Carpenter Peak, beginning at 9 a.m. Other, gentler treks are slated for 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Register at eventbrite.com.

West of there, at Staunton State Park in Pine, several hikes — and also a bike ride — are planned. Ranging from 1 1/2 to 10 miles, the ventures will showcase the park’s varied forests, grasslands, rock outcrops and history. The Meadow parking lot will be the scene of hot chocolate, hot dogs, s’mores and prizes throughout the day.

While the guided trips are free, entrance fees to parks will be required ($9-$10 per vehicle). Visitors are encouraged to wear layers and to bring water, snacks and foot traction in case of icy trails.

Other state parks that have previously held First Day Hikes include Castlewood Canyon near Franktown, Golden Gate Canyon outside Golden and Eldorado Canyon near Boulder. Check parks’ social media pages or call visitor centers for the latest information.

