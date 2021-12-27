Where’s the good, legitimately spicy Thai in Atlanta?

"I’ve tried a few spots around town, with my favorite being Little Bangkok (their Tom Kha soup is to die for), but none of the places have scratched my itch to feel the burn while I’m eating. I always ask for Thai-hot with my dishes, but typically they don’t even hit sriracha levels of spice, which is a damn shame. I’m hoping y’all can point me in the right direction! Thanks in advance."

Streets of Food/Unsplash

The best Thai food in the city is Talat Market in Summerhill. Chef Parnass Savang was named Atlanta's top Rising Star Chef in 2018 while still in a pop-up, opened his brick & mortar store during the pandemic, and was just named the Best Pop-Up to Permanent Restaurant of 2021

Wild Ginger’s Pad Prik King is very spicy

Surina Thai and Tum Pok Pok - both newcomers, but both have some fantastic dishes.

Yum Yum Thai in Tucker is honestly really good. Admittedly it is a very hole-in-the-wall type place, but it is definitely the type of place that'll go heavy on the spice if you ask.

I have two favorites in this city. “Spoon Eastside” off Moreland Ave and a place called “Little Thai” in Sandy Springs. Neither will disappoint! Both have “Thai HOT” and they are HOT HOT. Exactly how I like it, too!

