Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Finale: How Last-Minute Changes Brought ‘Poetic Justice’ to Core Characters

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler Alert: This story includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Find Variety’s review of...

m.imdb.com

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Person
Issa Rae
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
Complex

Issa Rae Calls Music Business an ‘Abusive Industry’ With ‘Crooks and Criminals’

Issa Rae had some choice words about the inner workings of the music industry and its more corrupt attributes. The Insecure star and creator sat down with the Los Angeles Times to discuss how she curated music for the hit’s show final season, and during their conversation Rae unloaded on how she believes the Hollywood-adjacent industry is full of “archaic mentalities” and why it needs to be reformed.
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
People

Issa Rae on the Insecure Series Finale: It's 'a Journey of Growth'

Insecure's triumphant reign on HBO came to an end on Sunday after five seasons. In a post-finale interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show's cast and creative team opened up about the way in which the acclaimed series concluded. "I mean, this is a journey of growth," star and creator Issa...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
imdb.com

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

Spoiler Alert: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else. As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge.
editorials24.com

Will Insecure’s Series Finale Be Longer Than 30 Minutes?

Boy, do we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but to the fans who are keeping their fingers crossed for hour-long episodes of Insecure, sorry to burst your bubble, but you can give up on that dream. The hit HBO series is bidding us farewell with its fifth and final season, but don’t panic! Since this is the season of giving, the beloved show is leaving fans with a generous parting gift for its series finale: a 41-minute episode to wrap up the season.
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Blasts The Music Industry For Being Predatory To Creators

Issa Rae has built quite the empire with her HBO show Insecure. The show just wrapped up its final season, and while it got some mixed reviews, fans were still excited to see how the Finale would come together. If you're a fan of the series, then you know that...
