Australia reaches grim Covid milestone as the country hits 10,000 daily cases for the first time ever

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australia has hit 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time ever, as the Omicron variant runs rampant across most parts of the country.

NSW recorded the bulk of the near 10,200 infections with 6,324 cases on Monday, followed by Victoria with 1,999 new cases.

South Australia followed with 842 cases, Queensland at 784 cases, the ACT at 189 cases, Tasmania at 35 cases, the NT with 12 and WA with one new case.

The undesirable Covid milestone comes as the highly-contagious Omicron strain continues to wreak havoc across the country and drive a surge in case numbers.

While for Australians who enjoyed more than 18 months of relatively low cases 10,000 may seem high, it pales in comparison to figures seen overseas - with the US recording a daily average of 179,000 cases.

Australia has hit 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time ever as the Omicron variant runs rampant across most parts of the country (pictured, shoppers in Melbourne)
NSW recorded the bulk of the near 10,200 infections with 6,324 cases on Monday, followed by Victoria with 1,999 new cases (pictured, a health worker in Melbourne)

NSW and Victoria both recorded three deaths on Monday, with the former recording its first Omicron-related fatality.

Only a portion of the 400 people who were falsely informed they were negative when they were in fact positive were included in Monday's tally.

BREAKDOWN OF AUSTRALIA'S 10,000 COVID CASES:

New South Wales: 6,324 cases

Queensland: 784 cases

Victoria: 1,999 cases

ACT: 189 cases

South Australia: 842 cases

Western Australia: 1 case

Northern Territory: 12 cases

Tasmania: 35 cases

NSW Health has confirmed the remainder of the false negatives will be included in Tuesday's tally after Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital notified those who had received the incorrect results on Sunday.

The Sydney Pathology testing centre in Darlinghurst has apologised after a monumental human error saw negative test result text messages issued to people who were tested on December 23 and 24.

There are major concerns the hospital blunder will see cases skyrocket with so many families mingling, hugging and kissing under the presumption they were Covid-free.

Just 57,818 people got tested in Victoria on Boxing Day - down significantly from the 83,000 who turned out for testing on Christmas Eve. In NSW, 97,241 got tested overnight.

Authorities in both states are still urging citizens not to panic at the sight of rising cases. Hospitalisations are still relatively low and fewer people are getting sick from the Omicron variant.

There are 521 people in NSW hospitals with Covid and 55 in the intensive care unit while 368 Victorians with active infections are in hospital, of whom 80 are in intensive care, with 38 on a ventilator.

NSW and Victoria both recorded three deaths on Monday, with the former recording its first Omicron-related fatality (pictured, a cafe worker in Perth on Christmas Eve)
South Australia recorded 842 cases, Queensland at 784 cases, the ACT at 189 cases, Tasmania at 35 cases, the NT with 12 and WA with one new case (pictured, shoppers in Melbourne)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced three quarters of the state's 784 new cases were linked to the Omicron strain.

However, Ms Palaszczuk said the uptick in cases had not impacted hospitalisations.

ACT recorded its highest daily tally of 189 cases bringing the total number of active cases to 688, with only one Covid-related patient in hospital.

As cases continue to soar nationwide, ACT health authorities on Sunday night said two of its centres would prioritise Covid-19 testing for people with the highest need.

'Unfortunately the high demand caused by pre-travel testing requirements from other jurisdictions, has caused long waits at our testing centres,' ACT Health said.

WA has introduced a mask mandate and extended restrictions on hospitality venues after recording a single new infection on Monday.

The woman in her 20s is a close contact of an unvaccinated French backpacker who tested positive after arriving from Queensland and sparked fears of a widespread outbreak in the state.

She is the ninth new Covid case in WA since the backpacker spent 11 days active in Perth while infectious, sparking new restrictions that will remain into the New Year.

The number of tests processed in NSW has dropped by almost 60,000 in the last four days as testing sites are overwhelmed with demand (pictured, frontline workers at a Sydney hospital) 

Premier Mark McGowan said the woman had been in hotel quarantine throughout her infectious period and was not considered a risk.

Mr McGowan said restrictions imposed last Friday, including masks at indoor venues, the closure of high-risk entertainment venues and large-scale events, seated service only in hospitality venues and a ban on dancing, except at weddings, would continue until 6am on January 4.

This means nightclubs will be closed on New Year's Eve as well as major festivals.

He said 608 close contacts of the French backpacker had now been identified, and 86 per cent of those people had been tested.

'Eighty-six people are yet to be tested and 39 of those were patrons of the Mess Hall event,' Mr McGowan said, referring to the dance party at the large Northbridge venue attended by the backpacker.

The state is due to relax border controls to the rest of Australia on February 5 but Mr McGowan flagged the possibility mask-wearing and compulsory vaccination to enter venues would be introduced after that date.

South Australia has recorded the third-largest caseload of infections across the country with 842 cases recorded on Monday (pictured, residents queue for a Covid test in Bondi)

Meanwhile, South Australia has recorded the third-largest caseload of infections across the country with 842 cases recorded on Monday.

The state recorded its fifth death in the course of the pandemic, a woman in her 90's who passed away in Adelaide on Boxing Day.

There are currently 23 people hospitalised with Covid in SA, four of whom are in ICU and one currently using a ventilator.

SA has implemented density limits and reductions of the number of people allowed at family gatherings from Monday to curb the spread of the virus.

The state will now ask interstate visitors to return a rapid antigen test instead of a PCR test, with Queensland still reviewing if it will take the same approach.

Tasmania currently has 194 active Covid cases with 35 new infections announced on Monday, all of which are being treated at home or in case management facilities.

The Northern Territory reported 12 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 146.

NSW and the ACT have moved to curb testing for people who aren't close contacts or don't have symptoms to take some pressure off testing facilities.

NSW has also reintroduced the one person per two-square metre ruling for all hospitality venues with QR codes to also make a return.

NSW has reintroduced the one person per two-square metre ruling for all hospitality venues with QR codes to also make a return (pictured, shoppers in Melbourne)

However, customers only need to check in once upon entering shopping centres, rather than individual stores to reduce Service NSW messages.

Masks will be required in all indoor settings from midnight tonight after the government last week reintroduced the rule for a month amid surging cases.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard suggested everyone in Australia would contract Omicron at some stage, noting symptoms appear milder and the current approach to isolation may change.

Mr Perrottet echoed this sentiment, also saying 'we're all going to get Omicron', and asked residents for help in reducing the strain on testing clinics.

Authorities in both NSW and Victoria are still urging citizens not to panic at the sight of rising cases. Hospitalisations are still relatively low and fewer people are getting sick from the Omicron variant.

