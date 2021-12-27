Schools plan to 'send whole year groups home': Children could return to remote learning amid rising Covid cases among staff as teachers warn pupils could miss 'high-stakes' GCSE and A-level mock exams

Entire year groups of school students could be sent home by headteachers if the Omicron variant leads to staffing crises when schools return next month, union bosses have warned.

Education bosses have warned the Prime Minister that those students set to take exams would have to be prioritised if there is a shortage of staff due to illness in January.

It comes as union chiefs have said headteachers are worried children could miss 'high-stakes' GCSE and A-Level mock exams which may be used if the real things are scrapped later this year.

While the Government has insisted that keeping schools open is 'the number one priority', the biggest threat to education would be if the rise in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant means staff absences sky rocket due to illness or self-isolation.

The latest DfE figures showed that 2.4 per cent of teachers and school leaders were absent from schools in England due to Covid-19 related reasons on December 9, up from 2 per cent on November 25.

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January as a result while one union head has said schools will be forced to 'prioritise' certain year groups.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Telegraph that headteachers were 'hoping for the best but planning for the worst' and could send entire year groups home if teacher shortages becomes an issue.

He told The Telegraph: 'If you have a fixed pool available of those who can teach young people, then the only final resort schools and colleges have is to start thinking about the certain year groups that should be prioritised in the short term.'

Mr Barton said that one approach would be to keep those students taking exams - Year 11 and Year 13 - in schools for face-to-face lessons, while younger year groups are sent home to learn remotely.

He added: 'We feel we owe it to the young people doing GCSEs and A-levels because and want to make it as normal as they can be.'

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Barton said that schools cannot be treated like other parts of national infrastructure.

He added: 'There is a limited pool of those teachers and we know even from the week running into Christmas there were some schools running with 25 per cent staff off.

'That in some cases will be 30 members of staff not being able to be there which is unsustainable even before Christmas so we don't know what next week will look like.

'We're not catastrophising that but we are saying we must have a real sense of realism around this.

The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is 'absolutely determined' to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the 'number one priority', it was reported yesterday.

However, hours later, headteachers' unions warned that rising Covid cases may force them to close anyway – even without national restrictions – due to staff sickness.

It comes amid fears that Christmas gatherings will hasten the spread of the Omicron variant before the start of term.

Many schools already have contingency plans for remote learning in January and have sent home textbooks and electronic devices just in case.

Mr Johnson and Mr Zahawi are understood to have discussed schools almost daily, with a source telling the Sunday Times: 'There is a shared commitment across government to make sure they stay open.'

But Mr Barton said yesterday: 'Schools should be the very last thing that closes in any further restrictions. But words aren't enough.

'The Government must back up this aim with material support to minimise transmission of the virus.

'Otherwise the danger is that there simply won't be enough staff available to keep schools fully open.'

Paul Whiteman, of the NAHT, added: 'It does seem as though choppy waters lie ahead and that some form of disruption at the start of next term is looking sadly inevitable... It would be naive to pretend that Omicron won't have an impact.'

Meanwhile Kevin Courtney, of the National Education Union, called for measures such as wearing masks in classrooms and isolation for close contacts of Covid cases for 'the best chance of limiting infection rates.'

Mr Barton said some schools would 'presumably be thinking about doing mock exams next week for exam groups'.

He said: 'I think one of the concerns will be what if we find that there's quite a lot of young people who aren't around to be able to do those mock exams - do they need to be changed to another time?'

Mr Barton said this would be less of an issue 'in normal times' but that the mocks were more 'high stakes' this year as they could be used as a back-up if exams were cancelled.

'Of course, they have been made more high-stakes this year because we know that as a kind of safety net they may end up counting in the instance that some young people can't do their exams in the summer,' he told the PA news agency.

'So, it's not a case of saying 'let's not bother with mocks', because you will need to do those mocks at some point.'

Mr Barton said schools would need to think about when to run mocks if they could not take place next week.

He added that schools would also be considering whether to change attendance patterns if they did not have enough staff to cover classes in the new year, although he stressed this would be at the 'bottom of the list' of heads' contingency planning.

'We just don't know how much that will be the case, but we know it was the case going into Christmas,' he said.

'The question is whether Christmas has worked as a kind of circuit-breaker or whether what we're going to see, with almost ten million children going back into schools next week, whether actually you very quickly get increased numbers of staff being affected. There's just lots of uncertainties.'

He said schools were doing 'scenario planning' before their pupils returned and that 'in the worst-case scenario, if you couldn't cover all of your year groups in that situation, you would have to make a decision - in secondary, for example, are you going to say exam classes come back and others are remote learning?'

Mr Barton said heads did not want this to happen but were 'basically doing what wasn't done by the Government last year, which was scenario planning'.

Schools might also run staggered returns as they carried out on-site testing of pupils, he said.

In November, exams regulator Ofqual published guidance advising that A-level and GCSE students should sit termly assessments to ensure there was enough evidence to determine their grades in case exams were cancelled again.

Ofqual published guidance for teachers on how they should gather evidence to assess pupils' performance if exams could not go ahead in 2022, with teachers advised to assess students 'under exam-like conditions wherever possible' to help inform teacher-assessed grades (TAGs) if needed.