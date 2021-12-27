ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chris Gimenez

baseball-reference.com
 5 days ago

6-2, 230lb (188cm, 104kg) Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 34th round...

www.baseball-reference.com

True Blue LA

Chris Taylor has won the offseason

It's been a memorable offseason for Chris Taylor, to say the least. Right ahead of the lockout deadline, he re-signed with the Dodgers on a four-year contract. He secured the bag, signing for $60 million. After locking in that kind of money, it seems impossible for the offseason to get any better. Well, Taylor found a way to top his contract.
MLB
FanSided

Could Freddie Freeman betray promise to Ronald Acuña Jr. after World Series?

After the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, Freddie Freeman reportedly told Ronald Acuña Jr. he'd run it back to repeat next year with the injured young star. Freeman is still favored to sign with the Atlanta Braves, and as I've written several times over, if he does not do so, it'll be considered a massive failure from Alex Anthopoulos and the front office.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 34

On Wednesday afternoon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star announced his retirement from the game. Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is hanging up his cleats. The 34-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, but decided it was time to walk away.
MLB
Person
Chris Gimenez
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Was the Trea Turner Trade Worth it? 2021 Reviews

The Dodgers filled two major needs at the trade deadline last year with the acquisition of right-handed ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner. Scherzer has come and gone, but Trea will be back in LA for 2022. So, all told, was the trade worth it for the Dodgers? Turner was sidelined for ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Terry Francona Paints Colorful Picture Of The Difference Between Boston And Cleveland

BOSTON (CBS) — Terry Francona is one of the most significant managers in the history of the Red Sox. Yet his tenure in Cleveland has now exceeded his time spent in Boston. The 62-year-old manager is entering his 10th season in Cleveland, stint which followed his eight-year run in Boston. Of course, Francona has run into health issues in recent years, which have kept him from managing large chunks of the 2020 and 2021 season. But his health has improved, and he spoke to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy this week. While his toe issue will prevent him from riding an electric...
MLB
#University Of Nevada
baseball-reference.com

Santiago Pérez

Debut: June 3, 2000 (Age 24-156d, 17,684th in major league history)
MLB
Tom Murphy

Draft: Drafted by the Houston Astros in the 18th round of the 1965 MLB June Amateur Draft from Ohio University (Athens, OH), the San Francisco Giants in the 4th round of the 1966 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase from Ohio University (Athens, OH) and the California Angels in the 1st round (6th) of the 1967 MLB January Draft-Secondary Phase from Ohio University (Athens, OH).
MLB
baseball-reference.com

Julio De Paula

Debut: May 16, 2007 (Age 24-136d, 19,100th in major league history)
MLB
baseball-reference.com

Jarrett Parker

For the free Stathead newsletter and get scores, news and notes in your inbox every day. Welcome to the Bigs, Jarrett! Nice start. Looking forward to future success.
BASEBALL
baseball-reference.com

Alfred Saylor

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we'll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available.
BASEBALL
baseball-reference.com

Willie Spearman

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.
MLB

