World stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Major world share benchmarks were mixed at the outset of the...

www.timesdaily.com

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.
MARKETS
Times Daily

Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.
WORLD
Times Daily

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain

Stocks capped a quiet day of trading with modest losses Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books on another banner year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

"Forever" is a great holding period, provided you are holding onto shares of the right companies. DexCom continues to post solid financial results thanks to its G6 system. Despite challenges this year, Amazon is on an unstoppable path forward. Equity markets have performed well in the past 12 months, much...
STOCKS
investing.com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.11%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Metals, Public Sector Undertakings and Power sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 0.11%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index fell 0.16%. The best performers of the session...
STOCKS

