Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has put Zenitsu Agatsuma in the danger crosshairs with the cliffhanger from the newest episode! The second season of the anime is now making its way through the Entertainment District arc, and with it has placed Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in the midst of the Yoshiwara District. The new dangerous mission this time is to find the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui's missing wives, but the previous episode revealed that there was a dangerous demon lurking in the district. With the newest episode of the series, we got to see just how dangerous this new demon actually was.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO