Thai commerce minister sees exports in 2022 to grow 3%-4%

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand expects exports in 2022 to grow by around 3% to 4%, the Southeast Asian country's commerce minister told a news conference on Monday.

Export growth has helped support Thailand's pandemic-hit economy, which relied heavily on foreign tourism.

"Supporting factors include the fact that global and partner economies were growing," commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit said, adding that exports for 2021 were expected to grow by 16%.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 24.7% in November from a year earlier, beating a forecast for a rise of 18.0% in a Reuters poll, and against October's 17.4% rise.

The baht next year should trade around 32 to 33 baht to the dollar, he said, from current levels of 33.5 baht.

($1 = 33.5100 baht)

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by James Pearson

