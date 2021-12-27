ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Year-Old Girl On Transplant List Gets VIP Treatment At Build-A-Bear Store

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local organizations helped make Christmas a little brighter for one little girl waiting for a transplant.

7-year-old Xyla Blackshear is currently on the waiting list for a small bowel transplant.

In the meantime, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, as well as Izzie’s Gifts of Hope Foundation gave her a special present this holiday season.

Xyla had a VIP Build-A-Bear visit at the Mall at Robinson, and had the store all to herself.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Xyla says she had a fun time building her very own dog, who she named Pinkalicious.

