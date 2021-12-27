ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Woman Hits Major Milestone, Celebrates 102nd Birthday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman hit a major milestone on Sunday, celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Ruth Sopchick turned 102 on Sunday, saying she has stayed active throughout her whole life, and has seen a lot of things change over the past century.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Relatives says Ruth isn’t the only one in the family to live a long life, as her older sister lived to be nearly 107 years old.

Family members say the secret to a long life starts with good genes.

