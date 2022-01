Okay, I’ve just gotten up from collapsing on the bed in major relief. I so wanted this drama to be good, do well too of course but be good is most important, because another bad Yoo Seung Ho drama and my well will probably have run dry. The first episode of newly arrived youth sageuk Moonshine (Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom) took over the KBS Mon-Tues slow from The King’s Affection and actually had a promising start. It garnered 7.5% ratings and more importantly positive feedback! Viewers found Hyeri not bad as the concerns with her enunciation and she was actually quite charming and delivered on point comedy, and of course Yoo Seung Ho was swinging into action perfectly with his comfortable perch in sageuk land. Even Byun Woo Seok got good reviews for not sucking right off the bat and has a fun and crazy prince character to entertain viewers with. So far so good at the outset so let’s see if episode two continues the momentum.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO