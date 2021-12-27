NOTICE Bloom Township will hold its reorganizational meeting on Monday

OSMOND – The Osmond City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, served as the reorganizational meeting of the council. Before reorganization, the council discussed a number of items under old business. Among those was approving Resolution 2021-11, signing of the year-end certification of the city street superintendent. The State of Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) requires that each incorporated municipality must annually certify this appointment. The council also once again tabled discussion of the closing of 6th Street and Jim Schmit lot split.

