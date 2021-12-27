NOTICE Bloom Township will hold its reorganizational meeting on Monday

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a public Special Board Meeting on December 29, 2021 to discuss future leadership plans for the organization. Ms. Monique Sharp was promoted to Chief Financial Officer and to Interim President and General Manager. Ms. Sharp joined The Woodlands team...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Special Meeting on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Special Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law,...
OSMOND – The Osmond City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, served as the reorganizational meeting of the council. Before reorganization, the council discussed a number of items under old business. Among those was approving Resolution 2021-11, signing of the year-end certification of the city street superintendent. The State of Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) requires that each incorporated municipality must annually certify this appointment. The council also once again tabled discussion of the closing of 6th Street and Jim Schmit lot split.
LAFAYETTE — The Jackson Township Trustees have rescheduled their next two meetings. The one slated for Tuesday, Dec. 21, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27; a meeting initially set for Tuesday, Jan. 4 is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. In addition, the trustees...
November 29, 2021, 7:00 PM Planning Board – Master Plan Amendment and review of Zoning ordinance for Master Plan Consistency. December 2, 2021, 7:00 PM Township Committee – Public Hearing for Zoning Ordinance. December 8, 2021, 7:00 PM Township Committee – Continuation of Public Hearing for Zoning Ordinance...
Please take notice that the Village of Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the advisability of Sec. 15-105 (c)(5) of the Criteria and procedure for designation of buildings, sites or districts; for local designation of 475 Ridge Street, Lewiston NY 14092, Tax ID #101.10-2-60 This meeting...
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a public Special Board of Directors Meeting to announce interim changes and approve new roles in the 2022 Pay Structure plan on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Board Chambers. “I am pleased to announce Dr. Chris Nunes and Ms. Karen Dempsey to...
Notice is hereby given that the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the ORD Sewer Authority for the year 2022 have been established as follows:. The meetings will be held at 7:00 pm at the Board Room of the ORD Sewer Authority at 235 Skips Lane, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The Glendale school district board of directors will hold their 2022 monthly work sessions on the third Tuesday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by their regular monthly meetings. The exceptions will be no meeting held in July 2022 and the December 2022 reorganization, work session and regular meeting will be held on December 5, 2022. All meetings will be held in the high school building.
The 2022 Regular Monthly Board meetings will be held on the following dates: January 24, February 28, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 20, July 25, August 15, September 26, October 24, November 21 and December 1, 2022 – Reorganizational Meeting. 12/27/21, 12/28/21. & 12/29/2021.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office encourages the public to register for tomorrow’s virtual meeting on Extreme Risk Protection Orders. The meeting begins at 5 pm and will run for one hour. An ERPO may be filed against a person who is an immediate and present danger to themselves...
Glendale School District is seeking a dynamic and energetic leader who is driven and has a record of proven results for the position of. This full-time, 12 month position is charged with overseeing maintenance staff and all district facilities and grounds. Interested candidates may request an application by calling the District Office at 814-687-3402. Completed applications along with a letter of interest, resume and letters of reference may be submitted to the.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Village of Weston Plan Commission, at 6:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Weston Municipal Center, 5500 Schofield Ave, Weston, WI 54476, to take testimony relative to the following:. Project #20210439 Dan...
