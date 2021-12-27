West Branch Area School Board The 2022 Regular Monthly Board

The lone dissenting voice from last week’s decision for Gibraltar Area Schools to drop its masking requirement has opted to resign from her post. Angela Sherman turned in her letter of resignation on Friday after the board voted to allow optional masking for the majority of its secondary school students on December 20th and the rest of its population on January 3rd when they return from winter break. It proved to be a breaking point for Sherman, who wrote in her letter of resignation that the “board went from being proactive during a global pandemic to bowing to and becoming bullies who spread misinformation and wish to spread preventable disease to other students, families, and the community.”

