West Branch Area School Board The 2022 Regular Monthly Board

CHEBOYGAN — On Monday, the Cheboygan Area Schools Board of Education was updated on the extension of the purchase agreement the school district currently has with Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) for West Elementary School. Cheboygan Area Schools Superintendent Paul Clark said he had a meeting with representatives...
After a robust discussion, the Oshkosh area Board of Education has decided to name the new public middle school after Vel Phillips. She was a civil rights leader, legal pioneer and philanthropist. Phillips was the first African American woman to attend and earn a law degree from the University of Wisconsin's Law School.
The West Central Valley School Board will meet Wednesday. The Board will consider for approval a fiscal year 2021 financial audit review with the presenter via Zoom, an A- Risk and Dropout Prevention Modified Supplemental and Amount from the School Budget Review Committee, Americorps second semester 2021-2022, and the Family and Employee Assistance Program.
The lone dissenting voice from last week’s decision for Gibraltar Area Schools to drop its masking requirement has opted to resign from her post. Angela Sherman turned in her letter of resignation on Friday after the board voted to allow optional masking for the majority of its secondary school students on December 20th and the rest of its population on January 3rd when they return from winter break. It proved to be a breaking point for Sherman, who wrote in her letter of resignation that the “board went from being proactive during a global pandemic to bowing to and becoming bullies who spread misinformation and wish to spread preventable disease to other students, families, and the community.”
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will take care of year end business at its meeting this evening. The Board will recognize outgoing Board Members Samuel Albert and Sheena Striker for their years of service. They will also welcome incoming new Board Members Rodney Hensel and Tasha Heydinger. The...
The Glendale school district board of directors will hold their 2022 monthly work sessions on the third Tuesday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by their regular monthly meetings. The exceptions will be no meeting held in July 2022 and the December 2022 reorganization, work session and regular meeting will be held on December 5, 2022. All meetings will be held in the high school building.
WITH KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH social distancing/mask protocols. December 20, 2021; 6:00 p.m. Mission/Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag. 3.A. Rebekah Scott and Courtney Kingsmore earned National Board Certification for Teachers. 4. COMMUNICATION. 4.A. Superintendent’s Update. 4.A.1. Lawrence County participated in the “Pack the Bus” event...
The Brownstown School Board will have a meeting on December 20th at 7pm in the High School Distance Learning Room. Motion to establish substitute rates for cook, secretary, janitor, and bus route positions for the remainder of FY 2022 to reflect the increase in IL minimum wage as of January 1, 2022.
The West Kentucky Workforce Board (WKWB) has established two temporary service centers so tornado survivors can file unemployment insurance claims. According to the WKWB, the service center at Graves County High School has assisted nearly 400 people who lost their home or business from the Dec. 10 tornado. Graves County...
The Bellefontaine School Board met last night in the Distance Learning Center. Superintendent Brad Hall recognized the service of outgoing board member Scott Abraham. Initially, Abraham was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Josh Stolly in January 2016. Abraham was then elected to serve another four years. He did not seek re-election. Also in attendance was Bryn Daring-Stewart. She will be taking Abraham’s seat in January.
Does the school district want to enter into litigation with the general contractor of its Wellness Center building and vestibule addition to the high school?. That’s the question Clear Lake School Board members discussed at their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting. The answer turned out to be, not yet. Superintendent...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Area Public Schools has received multiple threats in the past two weeks. One TCAPS student started a conversation about gun control and increase security at the school's Board of Education meeting on Monday. While masking students was on the minds of many...
Sussex Hamilton High School students will have an opportunity to take an introductory course in theatre and performance, after the Hamilton School Board approved it on Dec. 20 as part of the newly formed Performing Arts Department. “Introduction to Theatre and Performance” is designed to address the need for a...
Covington Township Board of Supervisors will hold their Reorganization Meeting on January 3rd, 2022 at 6:00pm, with their regular January monthly meeting to immediately follow, at the township building. 2022 Meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6pm at the township building. January 3rd, 2022,. Reorganization Meeting followed by...
Howe Cemetery in Long Branch is in need of volunteers and donations to help upkeep the grounds. New board members were recently appointed and have some plans, but they have a lot of hurdles to overcome. Howe Cemetery’s new officers (also board members) are President Jeff Scales, Vice President Tram Folmar, Secretary Leigh Ann Folmar and Treasurer Theresa Montgomery. Board members are Gary Gregg, Art Gregg, Diane Greenlief, Sandra Willett and Keith Lanetz (cemetery and burial management.)
Lewis County High School staff recently hosted the Lewis County Board of Education for the annual Local School Improvement Council meeting. LCHS Principal John Whiston opened the meeting by recognizing several students for achievements in music, theater, cross country, National Honor Society, Operation Christmas Child, and several other areas. Many...
The West Liberty-Salem School Board met last night. Superintendent Kraig Hissong recognized outgoing board members David Cline and Chris Moell for their service and dedication to the district. Kindergartners and first graders enjoyed a visit from several therapy dogs brought to the school by Karen Zeigler and her crew from...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte School Board meets Monday night at to take up some learning and health safety measures. The district plans to address learning loss and focus on reducing class sizes. Ideas include improving an online program to enhance in person learning as well as offering after...
BOARD OF PARK COMMISSIONER REGULAR MEETING IN ROOM 301, CIVIC CENTER COMPLEX ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022 AT 12:00 NOON. a. Request Re: Approve and Execute Agreement for the Use of Swonder Ice Arena by An Outside Group, University of Evansville- Pole Vaulting.- Crook. b. Request Re: Approve and Execute...
