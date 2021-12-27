Official Rules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited.

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
