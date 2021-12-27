ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

murfreesborotn.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

centralwinews.com

Indoor pickleball courts open for community use

The Lake Holcombe School District added pickleball court lines to the floors in the new gym in November, for community members to use. An adult group currently meets on Wednesday nights, to play the game and make friends. Photo by Julia Wolf. The Lake Holcombe School recently added pickleball court...
TENNIS
mygateway.news

Indoor pickleball lessons and play available

Submitted by Debby Walters, B-W Community Education. WOODVILLE, WI – Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn game for all ages and abilities. It is played on a badminton-size court with a low net, paddles, and a perforated ball, much like a whiffle ball. It’s great for beginners but can also be a fast-paced competitive game for advanced players. If you are interested in learning to play, join us on Monday evenings at Viking Middle School beginning on January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Play continues through Monday, February 28 on the Mondays that school is in session (no play on January 17 and February 7). Experienced players are welcome too!
WOODVILLE, WI
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Pickelball at Patterson Park Community Center

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. *An instructional class is held at Sports*Com every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For rules and more information, visit the USA Pickleball Association's website. Call 615-893-7439 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Villages Daily Sun

Pickleball 100 drills exemplifies health and fitness improvement

Bill Frankenberger of Fernandina Villas teaches the game of pickleball while keeping in mind his days as a student of the game when he moved to The Villages in January 2009. As Frankenberger improved his pickleball performance through an instruction program, he joined The Polo Picklers pickleball group. He received instruction from Deb Harrison: a Villager who has won multiple pickleball national championships. Frankenberger took Harrison's class for two years, and he played in tournaments during that time.
THE VILLAGES, FL
murfreesborotn.gov

Deka-Strong

A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ultimate Bingo

Like to play Bingo? Want to meet new people? Come to the Ultimate Bingo! Don’t miss out on the fun and prizes. Call 615-848-2550 for more information. Meets in room 104.
MURFREESBORO, TN
