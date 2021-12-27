Daily Pickleball at McFadden

DENVER (CBS4) – The NBA has postponed the Nuggets home game against the Golden State Warriors set for Thursday night due to COVID outbreaks on both teams. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Nuggets were not able to field the league-minimum eight players to start the game through a combination of COVID cases and injuries. The Nuggets would have played without head coach Michael Malone, who has entered COVID protocol. Six other coaches in the league are also unavailable due to COVID cases. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Around the league, a total of 120 players and an untold number of team staff members are on the sidelines due to COVID outbreaks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO